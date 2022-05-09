OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A candidate for sheriff in eastern Nebraska was ticketed for speeding after an officer spotted him driving 107 mph along Interstate 80 while on his way to campaign at a Cinco de Mayo parade in Omaha.

A police report said George Merithew was wearing a Merithew for Douglas County sheriff shirt when he was ticketed.

Merithew’s campaign acknowledged that he was speeding, but said he complied with the officer before he received a $300 ticket.

The campaign said in a statement that Merithew “will now exercise the same rights every other citizen has to deal with the citation.

He faces Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson in Tuesday’s Republican primary.