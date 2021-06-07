Sheriff: Woman killed in rollover crash in eastern Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in eastern Nebraska say a woman has died in a rollover crash near the village of Weston.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a county road northwest of Weston.

Deputies and local fire and rescue workers were called around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash and found a sport utility vehicle at the scene with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Katie Weakly, of Prague, pinned inside.

Officials say Weakly had not been wearing a seat belt when the SUV went into a ditch and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News