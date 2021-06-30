Sheriff says 2 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in southeastern Nebraska say a man and a teenager have died in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

Station KWBE reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning during dense fog at a rural intersection near Tri County School just northwest of DeWitt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a 51-year-old man failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a pickup truck. Investigators say the driver of the car died at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger in the car was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not injured. Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News