Sheriff says 2 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

DEWITT, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in southeastern Nebraska say a man and a teenager have died in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

Station KWBE reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning during dense fog at a rural intersection near Tri County School just northwest of DeWitt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a 51-year-old man failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a pickup truck. Investigators say the driver of the car died at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger in the car was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not injured. Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed.