Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Nebraska have identified a Wyoming couple at the center of a police shootout over the weekend that saw a woman killed and a man with her injured.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in southeastern Nebraska said Monday that 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook, of Casper, Wyoming, died and 26-year-old Christian Alexander, of Evansville, Wyoming, was critically wounded Saturday during a shootout with police in Lincoln.

The couple were suspected in a robbery reported in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Nebraska state trooper later spotted their vehicle and a chase ensued in which Alexander fired at officers. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers exchanged gunfire with the couple.

