Sheriff ID’s man pulled from central Nebraska canal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in central Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a water-filled canal a couple of miles southwest of North Platte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the body was that of Nicholas Legas, 68, of rural North Platte.

Officials were called around 11 a.m. Monday when Legas’ coworkers found a body in the water.

Deputies and a dive team responded to the scene and pulled the body from the water.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Legas’ coworkers and family members began searching for him when he did not show up for work Monday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Latest Stories