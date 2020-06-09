Sheriff: Body of man pulled from central Nebraska canal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in central Nebraska say the body of a man in his 60s has been pulled from a water-filled canal a couple of miles southwest of North Platte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says officials were called around 11 a.m. Monday when coworkers of a missing man who were searching for him found a body in the water.

Deputies and a dive team responded to the scene and pulled the body from the water.

Officials have not released the name of the man.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer says coworkers and family members of the man began searching for him when he did not show up for work Monday morning.

