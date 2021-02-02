Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people from Topeka, Kansas, died in a crash in southeast Nebraska.

Cass County Sheriff’s Capt. David Lamprecht says the wreck happened Sunday evening on Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska. Lamprecht said a pickup truck driven by a La Vista, Nebraska, man crossed the center line and hit an SUV registered in Topeka.

Those who died at the scene were identified as the SUV driver, 21-year-old, Ashley Bracken; 22-year-old passenger Tatiyana Wade; 4-year-old Malaysia Reece and 5-year-old Keniah Robinson, all of Topeka. Wade’s 20-year-old sister, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.