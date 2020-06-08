Shelton, NE woman gets jail for causing fatal 2018 crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska woman has been sentenced to two months in jail for causing a 2018 crash that killed a Shelby man.

The Kearney Hub reports that McKenzie Libra, 25, of Shelton, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail with approved work release after pleading guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

She must also pay a $500 fine, serve 18 months of probation and write an apology letter to the family 62-year-old James Welsh Jr., who died four days after the 2018 Christmas Day crash.

Investigators say Libra failed to stop at a stop sign in Shelton, causing the crash.

