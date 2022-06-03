OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced on Wednesday the death of their oldest giraffe, Dottie.

According to a release from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Dottie was 22 years old when she passed away on Tuesday. She spent her whole life at the zoo, and she had two daughters (LoLo and Zoe) and one son (Malcom).

LoLo lives at the zoo in the African Grasslands habitat, and Zoe lives in the Tulsa Zoo. Malcom was sent to live in Zoo Miami as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Photo courtesy of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

“After spending her entire life in Omaha, Dottie was seen by millions of Zoo visitors and was an ambassador for conservation,” said Vice President of Animal Management for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dan Cassidy, “She will be greatly missed by our Zoo family and the Omaha community. Dottie lives on through her offspring, positively impacting the sustainability of her species in zoos.”

The release indicated that Dottie had fallen on the morning of her passing, and she was unable to get up when her keepers found her near the giraffe barn. Associate Veterinarian for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dr. Laura Kleinschmidt, DVM, Dipl. ACZM.

Since 2019, according to the release, Dottie had been monitored closely so she could be given immediate medical care for osteoarthritis that resulted from overgrown hooves. In 2021 and early 2022, Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium worked with hoof trimming specialists so they could help the Zoo staff trim Dottie’s hooves. The release stated this allowed her to walk comfortably for as long as possible.

“Dottie is a testament to the excellent quality care provided by both her animal care staff and the veterinary team at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. From animal care staff training with her to allow oral medications to veterinary care staff safely anesthetizing her for hoof trims with visiting expert consultants,” said Dr. Kleinschmidt, “Dottie was able to share another three years of her life with her family group, including recently becoming an ‘auntie’ to new giraffe calf Arthur. Dottie was well-loved by all that had the chance to know her.”

Even though medical staff responded to Dottie’s fall immediately, she was unable to stand on her own due to her chronic medical issues. The release described the decision to humanely euthanize her as “difficult” and input from the keeper staff who had worked with Dottie on a daily basis was taken into deep consideration.

The release stated that her keepers described Dottie as an excellent matriarch to the Giraffe herd, sweet yet strong, with a love of bananas.

Dottie was a Reticulated Giraffe (Giraffa Reticulata), one of four giraffe species endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. The release stated that there are 11,000 Reticulated Giraffe in the wild, and Omaha’s Zoo has supported giraffe conservation in Africa by partnering with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

The release cited the Zoological Information Management System, stating the average life expectancy for a female giraffe is 20.2 years, and for a male, it is 14.7 years. The oldest giraffe in North America is 33 years old and lives in Fort Wayne’s Children’s Zoo.