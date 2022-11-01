LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A country music legend’s global tour will be making a stop in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Shania Twain will be at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 19, 2023, as part of her 49-stop Queen of Me Tour. The tour will celebrate Shania’s 6th studio album Queen of Me. This is her first album with her new label Republic Nashville.

For the Lincoln date, she will be joined by country music singer Hailey Whitters.

Tickets officially go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time with presales going on right now. Citi cardmembers have special access to presales which began on Nov. 1.