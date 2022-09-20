GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol was able to find more than a dozen pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper saw a Ford Expedition that was tail-gating a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 near York at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The Trooper stopped the Expedition, and during the interaction the release stated that the trooper suspected criminal activity during the interaction, resulting in a search of the vehicle.

Officers were able to find 20 pounds of cocaine that was hidden inside the seats. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles, and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver.

She was held in the York County Jail.