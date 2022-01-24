LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning rules don’t offer enough protection for neighboring property owners.

Chicago-based Ranger Power wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm on roughly 2,800 acres just east of Lincoln.

The company’s plan would put solar panels on agricultural land that previously could only be used for agricultural purposes or as green spaces.

In some places, the solar panels could be placed 450 feet from homes of landowners who didn’t sign a lease to be part of the project.