OGALLALA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Missouri man in connection to a road rage incident Saturday evening in Nebraska.

During the strong winter storm that hit the western region of Nebraska over the weekend, troopers were performing traffic control at the Interstate 80 interchange in Ogallala, when a motorist reported around 5 p.m. MT that another driver had made a threat while traffic was slowly exiting I-80 due to weather conditions.

The victim told troopers that a semi driver exited his truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened the victim with a knife.

After investigating the incident and locating the alleged suspect, troopers arrested Barry Bynum, 67, of St. Clair, Missouri, for making terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, and third-degree assault. Bynum was booked into the Keith County Jail.