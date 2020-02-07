Security breach shuts down public Wi-Fi at Nebraska Capitol

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Nebraska Unicameral Information Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Capitol’s public wireless internet has been turned off temporarily after a “critical security breach.”

Senator Mike Hilgers, chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board, says the Wi-Fi was shut down to protect the state’s network and the private information held by state lawmakers and other state officials.

Hilgers says state officials don’t know who caused the breach and were still investigating.

He says the internet service will return as soon as it’s safe.

His comments came after several lawmakers complained that they had lost access to the public internet they use to conduct personal business while on the legislative floor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.