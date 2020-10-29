Search warrant leads to drug arrest in in Nebraska

While searching the home 83 pounds of Marijuana, .5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and 11 grams of meth was found.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska law enforcement searched a home where multiple illegal drugs were found.

Wednesday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant to the residence in rural Johnson County, Nebraska, according to a release from the NSP. While searching the home, authorities found 83 pounds of Marijuana, 0.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and 11 grams of meth.

The resident of the home, Kevin Golden, 40, was then arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. He was booked into Johnson County Jail.

