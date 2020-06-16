Search to continue for missing 8-year-old along Platte River

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Officials said recovery efforts for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away by the Platte River will continue on Tuesday after a ground and water searches on Monday failed to find her.

Eight-year-old Tarie Price disappeared Thursday afternoon after she got separated from her mother and others along a sandbar.

She was last seen about a half-mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Family members and other volunteers have been searching the area along with officials.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s office is seeking volunteers with airboats to help with the search.

