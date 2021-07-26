Scam calls, texts targeting electric customers in Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KCAU) — Scams targeting electric customers are on the rise in Nebraska.

Scammers will either call or text their victims and demand a bill be paid or their power will be shut off. The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) said they will never threaten to shut off power and scammers rely on confusion and panic.

It’s important to know scammers can spoof their phone number to make it appear they are someone else.

The district said if anyone is unsure who they’re talking to, hang up and call them at 1-877-ASK-NPPD.

More information can be found here.