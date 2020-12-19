Santee man sentenced for making Facebook post about starting mass shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was sentenced in Omaha on Friday after making a Facebook status about borrowing a gun and starting a mass shooting.

According to a release, Bret Saul, 38, made a Facebook post on August 23, 2019 about borrowing a gun and wanting to “get on this whole mass shooting craze.”

Courtesy of the Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office, District of Nebraska

The post was visible to the public. Individuals of the Santee Sioux Indian Tribe, where Saul lived and is an enrolled member, reported the post to law enforcement. As a result of the post, businesses on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation took precautionary action. The Ohiya Resort and Casino went into lockdown and The Feather Hill Gas Station closed.

Saul was sentenced by Judge Robert F. Rossiter to 12 months and a day imprisonment for making terroristic threats in Indian Country. After his release, he will have to serve a one year term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).