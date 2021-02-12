Same-sex marriage ballot measure clears hurdle in Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposed ballot measure that would remove Nebraska’s unenforceable same-sex marriage ban from the state constitution is headed to the full Legislature for debate.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee advanced the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday. The measure’s sponsor, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, argues that voters should have the chance to strip the ban out of the Nebraska Constitution, even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that such restrictions violate the U.S. Constitution and can’t be enforced.

Pansing Brooks says putting the issue on the ballot would allow voters to show that public attitudes toward same-sex marriage have changed in Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News