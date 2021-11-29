Safety partners to host press conference discussing 511 service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), and the National Weather Service (NWS) will be hosting a press conference Monday morning.

NDOT Director John Selmer, NSP State Patrol lieutenant Michael Korte, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) representative Michael Mortiz, will cover important winter safety measures and announce improved 511 services.

View more information on the NDOT website, and watch the live conference above.