Rural Nebraska woman collects 9,000-plus Santa items in home

EUSTIS, Neb. (AP) – A western Nebraska woman is known in her small town as “The Santa Lady.”

The North Platte Telegraph reports that Nancy Laier has collected more than 9,000 items related to jolly old Saint Nick over 50-plus years. Santa items fill both floors and every room of her home in Eustis about 50 miles southeast of North Platte.

She gives tours but asks that visitors call in advance to make sure she’s home. Many items in her collection are life-sized. A lot are animated and produce various sounds. She said she found a lot of items when others threw them away.