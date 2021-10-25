Ricketts voices support for Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is voicing support for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was indicted last week on allegations that he lied to FBI agents who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Ricketts defended the nine-term Republican congressman Monday as a “man of high integrity.” He says he doesn’t believe Fortenberry would knowingly violate federal law, and will pray for him and his family.

Fortenberry has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty last week in federal court.

Fortenberry’s attorney has argued that Fortenberry was misled and wasn’t aware at the time that $30,000 in contributions funneled into his campaign had originated with a Nigerian billionaire.