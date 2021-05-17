Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Ricketts railed Monday, March 15, 2021 against a proclamation by the governor of neighboring Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning.

Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide.

He made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska’s new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

He says he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child’s age group and the parents consent.