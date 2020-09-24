Ricketts hails new tuition benefits for Nebraska Guard

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Republican supporters during the opening of the Nebraska Trump Victory Office in Omaha, Neb. Ricketts will end nearly all of his state’s social-distancing restrictions on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, even as the number of new coronavirus cases has trended upward over the last few months. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is lauding a new law that will help Nebraska National Guard members save some money when they attend a state university or college.

The law passed earlier this year will increase the amount of undergraduate tuition assistance for Guard members from 75% to 100% of the cost. It also will expand the program to include 50% tuition assistance for graduate programs.

Ricketts praised the work of the Guard during a ceremonial bill signing at the Capitol. He pointed to the Guard’s response to last year’s record floods in Nebraska and its help this year in testing residents for the coronavirus.

