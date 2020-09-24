Ricketts hails new tuition benefits for Nebraska Guard

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is lauding a new law that will help Nebraska National Guard members save some money when they attend a state university or college.
The law passed earlier this year will increase the amount of undergraduate tuition assistance for Guard members from 75% to 100% of the cost. It also will expand the program to include 50% tuition assistance for graduate programs.
Ricketts praised the work of the Guard during a ceremonial bill signing at the Capitol. He pointed to the Guard’s response to last year’s record floods in Nebraska and its help this year in testing residents for the coronavirus.
