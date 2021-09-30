Ricketts extends suspension of some hospital surgeries

FILE – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks Feb. 26, 2021 during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The new draft of the proposed standards from the Nebraska Department of Education came after agency officials faced intense criticism from parents, school boards, state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who held town hall events to blast the proposal. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who need certain types of surgeries will need to wait longer under a public health measure that will continue through October.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he’s extending the measure through Oct. 31 to help short-staffed hospitals cope with existing patients.

The directed health measure had been scheduled to expire on Thursday.

The order applies to inpatient Class D and E elective surgeries for all acute care, critical care and children’s hospitals in Nebraska.

Class D and E surgeries are elective procedures that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.