LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Thursday, the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts announced an executive order declaring January 27 of each year as Holocaust Remembrance Day in Nebraska.

When the Nazi regime came to power in 1933, it coordinated widespread persecution of Jewish people, which eventually turned into all-out genocide. By the end of World War II, more than six million Jewish people were murdered.

January 28 marks the anniversary of one of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps, Auschwitz.

“The evil and depravity of the crimes against humanity committed during the Holocaust are a cause of unspeakable sorrow,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Nebraskans mourn the Holocaust and are committed to transmitting its history and lessons to future generations.”

As a part of this legislative session, Nebraska is considering an Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act. The idea states that it would be a practical way to combat antisemitism by disallowing the State of Nebraska from engaging in major contracts with entities that are boycotting Israel, according to the release.