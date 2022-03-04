LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine cannot be tolerated,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The United States and our allies should step up sanctions on Russia’s energy exports to cut off funding of Putin’s war machine. I encourage Nebraskans to pray for the Ukrainian people as they suffer this ruthless Russian invasion. Innocent Ukrainian women and children have already been killed by the Russian military’s indiscriminate shelling. The free world must unite to punish Putin and isolate Russia.”

It is also stated in a release that the State of Nebraska will be lighting up the State Capitol in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, starting Saturday until March 13.

The Capitol will be lit up to show support of Ukraine and out of respect for Ukrainians who have lost their lives.

Gov. Ricketts is also encouraging businesses and government entities to light up their buildings as well.

The release states that the Nebraska Investment Council is monitoring and complying with all sanctions against Russia. It also states that the State has not done business with any Russian companies since 2003.