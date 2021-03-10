Ricketts backs effort to permanently allow carry-out alcohol

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The Biden administration’s plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren’t hit as hard by the pandemic. “You’re penalizing people who have done the right thing,” said Gov. Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation’s lowest unemployment rate over the last several months. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has endorsed a bill that would make permanent his emergency order to let restaurants offer alcohol with takeout orders during the pandemic.

The governor’s comments came one day after lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval.

Ricketts says the pandemic has demonstrated that such regulations aren’t necessary and provide no public benefit.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, the bill’s sponsor, says she introduced it to help local businesses recover some of the revenue they lost due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions.

The bill could still be tweaked to address concerns raised by some senators.