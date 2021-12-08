Ricketts announces new communications director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new director of strategic communications for his office Wednesday.

Alexis Reuss will replace Taylor Gage as the communications director because Gage accepted a new job with the Nebraska Republican Party.

“Alex has high-powered experience working with the US Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills. I’m excited to have her join the team.”

Reuss is a native of Bennington, Nebraska. She began her career as a member of Senator De Fischer’s policy team in Washington, D.C. She also worked as a legislative advisor at the U.S. Department of Justice and launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based communications firm.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” said Reuss. “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”

Reuss will begin as Director of Strategic Communications on December 13, 2021.