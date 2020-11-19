Residents escape burning Nebraska house, man arrested nearby

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters say several people escaped harm when they managed to get out of a burning Omaha house, and a man was later arrested on suspicion of arson.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says the fire broke Tuesday afternoon in a north Omaha garage and quickly consumed the house.

Fire officials say four adults and three children managed to escape. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, and police arrested a 33-year-old man who lived at the home but was found a short distance away.

Police said the man faces several counts of arson.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss