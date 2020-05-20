Report: 1 in 6 Nebraska businesses fear closing for good

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus has hurt a vast majority of Nebraska’s businesses and about one in six of them are worried that it will force them to close their doors permanently.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

The report highlights the sweeping damage caused by business closures and social-distancing measures to keep the virus from spreading. It says 87% of Nebraska businesses have been hurt because of the pandemic.

The hardest-hit industries were arts, entertainment and recreation; health care and social assistance; educational services; and food services.

