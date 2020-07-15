Regulators say railroad talks can be included in lawsuits

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, file photo, shipping containers are offloaded at a BNSF Railway intermodal facility as the sun sets in Edgerton, Kan. Federal regulators say the nation’s four largest railroads, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern, shouldn’t be able to exclude all the details of their conversations from a lawsuit challenging the way they set rates in the past. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the nation’s four largest railroads shouldn’t be able to exclude all the details of their conversations from a lawsuit challenging the way they set rates in the past.

Dozens of major companies filed lawsuits last year against Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern.

The lawsuits say the railroads conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by imposing coordinated fuel surcharges and pocketing billions of dollars in profits.

In the lawsuits, the railroads have generally contended that fuel surcharges are common across the transportation industry and their discussions about them didn’t violate the law.

Latest Stories