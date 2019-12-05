Regents confirm Carter to lead University of Nebraska system

FILE – In this file photo made Monday, July 4, 2016, Vice Admiral Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, stands before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, in Washington. The career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy was chosen Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials on Thursday confirmed a career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy as the president of the University of Nebraska system.

The university Board of Regents confirmed Walter “Ted” Carter as president, succeeding interim President Susan Fritz.

Officials began searching for a new president after Hank Bounds left the position in mid-August, leaving Fritz to oversee the system until a permanent replacement could be found.

The 60-year-old Carter had been superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, from 2014 until this year.

He will be paid a base salary of $934,600 with additional pay if he meets performance goals.

