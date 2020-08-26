Ranchers try to round up 125 escaped bison in Nebraska

BERTRAND, Neb. (AP) — Ranchers, law enforcement, and others are scrambling to try to round up some 125 head of bison that escaped from a feedlot in south-central Nebraska.
Officials say the bison have already wreaked havoc on rural roads in the area, with five bison having been hit and killed by vehicles in three separate crashes on rural roads near Bertrand.
Station KRVN reports that that the bison got loose in Phelps County around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office tells the Grand Island Independent that in addition to the three crashes, a fourth vehicle hit a bison that already had been hit.
No people were injured in the crashes.
