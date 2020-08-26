Ranchers try to round up 125 escaped bison in Nebraska

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southern Montana, where they are being hunted and will be subject to government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BERTRAND, Neb. (AP) — Ranchers, law enforcement, and others are scrambling to try to round up some 125 head of bison that escaped from a feedlot in south-central Nebraska.

Officials say the bison have already wreaked havoc on rural roads in the area, with five bison having been hit and killed by vehicles in three separate crashes on rural roads near Bertrand.

Station KRVN reports that that the bison got loose in Phelps County around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office tells the Grand Island Independent that in addition to the three crashes, a fourth vehicle hit a bison that already had been hit.

No people were injured in the crashes.

