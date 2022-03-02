LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would give voters the option to scrap the Nebraska State Board of Education is getting strong pushback from state education officials and teachers.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, proposed the constitutional amendment after the board faced heated criticism last year over proposed health education standards that included discussions with young children about gender identity and expression.

The standards were non-binding recommendations, but conservative groups and some parents slammed them as inappropriate for children.

Linehan argues the state board isn’t necessary because its power is already fairly limited. She says residents often turn to lawmakers when want they substantive changes in state education policy, and the board isn’t well-known.