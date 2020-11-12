Pursuit on I-80 leads to arrests following theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested four people following a pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha Wednesday.

According to a release, around 12:05 p.m., NSP received information about a suspected theft of numerous articles of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lincoln. The theft reportedly involved four persons who left the scene in a white Chrysler 200.

A trooper then saw the suspect vehicle at a gas station near Highway 6 and 84th street in Lincoln. Another trooper arrived to assist and the two troopers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle. At that time, the Chrysler fled on Highway 6 eastbound. The troopers initiated a pursuit.

The Chrysler entered Interstate 80 at the Waverly interchange and continued eastbound. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle passed other vehicles on the shoulder and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. Near mile marker 435, west of Omaha, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It exited I-80 at mile marker 439 and then fled westbound on Highway 370. The vehicle came to a stop near 168th street and Highway 370.

The driver and one of the passengers fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody by troopers. The other two occupants remained with the vehicle and were arrested without incident. Troopers located more than 20 jackets and three pairs of jeans that had been taken from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The driver, Valaria Hogan, 21, of Omaha, was arrested for felony theft, obstructing a police officer, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension. The passenger who fled on foot, Jordyn Hunter, 23, of Omaha, was arrested for felony theft and obstructing a police officer. One of the remaining passengers, Dauhtria Giles, 20, of Omaha, was arrested for felony theft and active warrants from Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

All three were lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The fourth occupant, a 17-year-old female from Omaha, was cited for felony theft and released to her parents.