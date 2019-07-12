Public helps free a father and son after a fatal crash in Custer County, Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — The public helps free a father and son trapped in a truck after crash near Merna, Nebraska, Thursday, July 11, in the morning.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, they were called to crash near Merna on Highway 91, Nebraska around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Roman Romero, 40, of Temple, Texas was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Ford F-350 that was hauling skid loading on a trailer. When the two hit, the trailer broke loose, tipped and pinned the skid loader against the Ford as it rolled onto the driver’s side.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene but left the driver of the Ford, Kevin Jensen, 49, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, and one of his twin sons, Erik Jensen, 19, trapped in the Ford for approximately three hours, said the press release.

The release also stated that Brock Jensen, Kevin’s other 19-year-old twin son, from Broken Bow, was the passenger in the front seat and was able to get out to get help.

According to authorities, once the rescue team arrived on the scene, they determined that help would be needed to free the father and son. Merna, Broken Bow, and Arnold Fire Departments responded, personnel from Hunter Towing, Myers Construction, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Good Samaritan Air Care, LifeNet Air ambulance, Custer Public Power and nearby farmers and community members all came together to help with the rescue.

The State Patrol said that after about three hours, the two men were finally free and life flighted to Kearney, Nebraska. Erik Jensen has been released and as of the morning of Friday, July 12, Kevin Jensen is in good condition.