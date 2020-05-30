Protests in Nebraska’s biggest cities lead to 24 arrests

Protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis near 72nd and Dodge in Omaha on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Protests in Nebraska’s two largest cities over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have resulted in two dozen arrests, injuries to police officers and damage to businesses and police cars.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Saturday condemned vandalism and violence in Lincoln and Omaha after protests overnight turned to unrest.

In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property.

Thousands of people blocked two streets near a mall in a busy commercial area a few miles west of downtown.

In Lincoln, three people were arrested and eight police officers were injured.

A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A woman flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)