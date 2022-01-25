PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant will face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced Monday that he will seek the death penalty against 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr., who faces multiple felony counts in the November 2020 shootings at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Polikov says evidence gathered during the investigation fits the aggravated circumstances needed to pursue the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege Silva threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire at the restaurant.