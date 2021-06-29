Prosecutor: Omaha teen charged in killing planned ‘to hunt people’

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in the killing of an Omaha man had exchanged several texts with friends the day of the shooting saying they planned “to hunt for people” in north Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a prosecutor gave those details Monday at a bond hearing for the teen.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a weapons count in the March 12 shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Thompson, who was sitting on his porch when he was killed.

A judge ordered the teen held without bond.