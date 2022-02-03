OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Omaha man accused of being drunk and driving 20 mph over the speed limit when he fatally hit a woman in the city’s Blackstone entertainment district will not face a vehicular homicide charge.

Police have said 30-year-old William Wright had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive when he hit 20-year-old Kaitlyn Van Essen of Omaha around 2 a.m. Dec. 4.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said in a statement Wednesday that because Van Essen was also drunk and crossing against a “do not walk” sign, he would not be able to prove that Wright’s being drunk was the primary cause of her death.

Kleine said he will recommend DUI and other traffic charges against Wright.