OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attorney for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is arguing that the congressman’s prosecution on charges of making false statement to federal authorities is politically motivated.

Defense attorney John Littrell says Fortenberry will argue that he’s facing a “political prosecution” for his statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Prosecutors disputed the accusation, asserting that Fortenberry lied to federal officials during their investigation into $180,000 in campaign contributions to four U.S. politicians from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.