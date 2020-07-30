Proposed abortion restrictions hit snag in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to outlaw a common second-trimester abortion procedure has hit a snag in the Nebraska Legislature, leaving its prospects unclear.
Opponents used a filibuster to keep the measure from coming to a vote Wednesday after the allotted three hours of debate.
Supporters now have to show that they have a 33-vote super-majority of support necessary to overcome the filibuster at a later date. If they don’t, the bill will effectively die this session.
The measure appears to have support from a majority of the Legislature’s 49 senators.
The abortion bill would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.