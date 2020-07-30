Proposed abortion restrictions hit snag in Nebraska

by: GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

Nebraska state Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, as lawmakers debate her bill that would ban dilation and evacuation abortions, a second-trimester procedure that opponents refer to as “dismemberment abortion.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to outlaw a common second-trimester abortion procedure has hit a snag in the Nebraska Legislature, leaving its prospects unclear.

Opponents used a filibuster to keep the measure from coming to a vote Wednesday after the allotted three hours of debate.

Supporters now have to show that they have a 33-vote super-majority of support necessary to overcome the filibuster at a later date. If they don’t, the bill will effectively die this session.

The measure appears to have support from a majority of the Legislature’s 49 senators.

The abortion bill would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.

