LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawmaker has proposed a measure that would end Nebraska’s status as the only state with an officially nonpartisan Legislature.

The measure by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, would strike Nebraska’s constitutional requirement that state legislative candidates appear on ballots with no party affiliation.

Voters would have to approve the constitutional amendment in 2022 if lawmakers vote to place it on the ballot, but it faces an uphill battle in the Legislature.

Many conservatives favor the idea, saying it would promote transparency and help Republicans pass popular measures that have stalled.

Progressives and some moderate lawmakers say Nebraska’s de-centralized Legislature allows lawmakers to think for themselves and protects people whose beliefs are in the minority.