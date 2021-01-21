Proposal would give Nebraska health officials more power

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Local health officials across Nebraska could gain more authority to impose restrictions related to the coronavirus under a bill in the legislature.

The bill would allow local public health departments across the state to impose restrictions related to the virus or other infectious diseases, without seeking state approval.

Under the current rules, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration prevented local health officials from requiring people to wear masks when COVID-19 started spreading widely across the state last year.

Later, many cities across the state took action to require masks once it became clear they had the legal authority to do so.