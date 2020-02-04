Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock

A member of the color guard adjusts the flag on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off their 2020 session with an expected focus on property taxes, the state’s flood recovery and a surplus of tax revenue after several years of tight budgets. The new, 60-day session will put senators in a time crunch as they consider fresh proposals in addition to legislation carried over from last year’s 90-day session. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal that could allow Nebraska’s Legislature to expand from 49 to 55 senators has hit a wave of opposition.

The proposal by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer would give voters the chance to increase the maximum number of state lawmakers in Nebraska.

If voters approved the ballot measure in the November election, lawmakers would then need to pass a bill to increase their ranks.

Scheer says he introduced the measure to ensure that rural constituents have easier access to their elected representatives.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost of adding more senators.

Adding more senators could also boost the Republican majority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.