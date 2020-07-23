Property tax measure hits new roadblock in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Attempts to lower Nebraska’s property taxes appeared to stumble yet again after some state lawmakers argued that the newest package could hurt local K-12 schools by restricting their ability to tax.
Senators debated the bill for about three hours but ended up skipping over it without a vote, leaving its prospects unclear.
The only way it’s likely to return to the Legislature’s agenda is if leading supporters can show they have at least 33 votes to overcome a filibuster, a tall order given the opposition to the bill.
