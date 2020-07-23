Property tax measure hits new roadblock in Nebraska

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Attempts to lower Nebraska’s property taxes appeared to stumble yet again after some state lawmakers argued that the newest package could hurt local K-12 schools by restricting their ability to tax.

Senators debated the bill for about three hours but ended up skipping over it without a vote, leaving its prospects unclear.

The only way it’s likely to return to the Legislature’s agenda is if leading supporters can show they have at least 33 votes to overcome a filibuster, a tall order given the opposition to the bill.

