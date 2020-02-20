Property tax measure faces uncertain future in Nebraska

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha speaks Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb., during debate on a property tax package championed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, farm and business groups and key state lawmakers. Lawmakers failed to reach a vote on Wednesday before they adjourned for the day. Sen. Linehan said she believes she has enough votes to pass the bill but cautioned that lawmakers need more time to discuss and understand everything it does. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The latest attempt to lower property taxes in Nebraska faces an uncertain future as lawmakers squabble over whether it would hurt K-12 public schools that rely heavily on the revenue.

Lawmakers debated the measure for nearly three hours Wednesday but failed to reach a vote before they adjourned for the day.

A leading supporter, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, says she believes she has enough votes to pass the complex bill but cautioned that lawmakers need more time to discuss and understand everything it does.



