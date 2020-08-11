Property tax, abortion bills set for final votes in Nebraska

Nebraska state senators vote on a property tax bill in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers pushed a property tax package through another procedural vote and were expected to do the same for new abortion restrictions in the session’s final days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a property tax and business incentives package and new abortion restrictions through a key procedural vote, despite fervent opposition from some senators in the final days of this year’s session.

Each measure won second-round approval in the Legislature, just ahead of the end-of-Tuesday deadline for bills to survive this year.

They now head to a final, third vote on Thursday, the session’s final day, and will then go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign them.

