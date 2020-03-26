Propane leak suspected in blast, fire that killed woman, 83

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was fatally injured by an explosion and fire at her rural residence in south-central Nebraska.

Firefighters from Edison and Oxford put out the fire Friday at the property northeast of Edison before flames could spread from an outbuilding to other structures.

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar identified the victim as Alberta Leising.

A propane leak is suspected of causing the blast and fire.

